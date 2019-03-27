TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (TNP) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Tsakos Energy Navigation is a leading provider of international seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services. It was incorporated in 1993 as an exempted company under the laws of Bermuda under the name Maritime Investment Fund Limited. In 1996, Maritime Investment Fund Limited was renamed MIF Limited. Their common shares were listed in 1993 on the Oslo Stock Exchange and the Bermuda Stock Exchange although they delisted from the OSE in March 2005 due to limited trading. The Company’s shares are no longer actively traded on the Bermuda exchange. In July 2001, the Company’s name was changed to Tsakos Energy Navigation to enhance their brand recognition in the tanker industry, particularly among charterers. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TNP. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH from $3.20 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.38.

Shares of TNP traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.02. The company had a trading volume of 7,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,172. The company has a market capitalization of $258.07 million, a P/E ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.44. TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH has a 52 week low of $2.56 and a 52 week high of $3.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 465,821 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 8,798 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its position in shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 15,234 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 4,092 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its position in shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 424,150 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH by 2,961.6% during the 4th quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 603,129 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after buying an additional 583,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH by 95.1% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 39,525 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 19,263 shares during the last quarter. 23.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH Company Profile

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 20, 2018, it operated a fleet of 64 double-hull vessels, including 59 conventional tankers, 2 liquefied natural gas carriers, and 3 suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

