TrumpCoin (TRUMP) Price Tops $0.0179 on Exchanges

TrumpCoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. One TrumpCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0179 or 0.00000441 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and YoBit. During the last week, TrumpCoin has traded 9.5% higher against the dollar. TrumpCoin has a total market cap of $118,394.00 and $149.00 worth of TrumpCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00030979 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00044480 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00063481 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00001496 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00002020 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.04 or 0.03814191 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00010064 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 27.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000062 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00008611 BTC.

About TrumpCoin

TRUMP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 11th, 2016. TrumpCoin’s total supply is 6,604,387 coins. The official website for TrumpCoin is www.trumpcoin.com . TrumpCoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling TrumpCoin

TrumpCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrumpCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrumpCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrumpCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

