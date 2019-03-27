Trillium Therapeutics (TRIL) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Trillium Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) dropped 5.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.68 and last traded at $0.70. Approximately 1,777,743 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 165% from the average daily volume of 671,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.74.
TRIL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Trillium Therapeutics from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Trillium Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.67.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 3.56. The stock has a market cap of $10.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 2.31.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 356,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after buying an additional 71,860 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 164.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 16,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 39.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Trillium Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRIL)
Trillium Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advanced hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides.
Featured Story: What is a stock buyback?
Receive News & Ratings for Trillium Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trillium Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.