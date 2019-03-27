Trillium Therapeutics (TRIL) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Trillium Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) dropped 5.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.68 and last traded at $0.70. Approximately 1,777,743 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 165% from the average daily volume of 671,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.74.

TRIL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Trillium Therapeutics from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Trillium Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.67.

Get Trillium Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 3.56. The stock has a market cap of $10.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 2.31.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.24. Sell-side analysts predict that Trillium Therapeutics Inc will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 356,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after buying an additional 71,860 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 164.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 16,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 39.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Trillium Therapeutics (TRIL) Stock Price Down 5.4%” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/27/trillium-therapeutics-tril-stock-price-down-5-4.html.

Trillium Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRIL)

Trillium Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advanced hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides.

Featured Story: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Trillium Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trillium Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.