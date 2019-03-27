Trex Company Inc (TREX) Holdings Trimmed by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 482,980 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 25,888 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.82% of Trex worth $28,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in Trex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,639,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Trex by 575.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 295,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,724,000 after purchasing an additional 251,524 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Trex by 2.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,004,649 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $693,177,000 after purchasing an additional 235,902 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Trex by 121.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 319,013 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,555,000 after purchasing an additional 174,898 shares during the period. Finally, Broad Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Trex in the fourth quarter valued at $9,735,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Trex in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Sidoti downgraded Trex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (up previously from $71.00) on shares of Trex in a report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Trex in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.33.

In other Trex news, SVP William R. Gupp sold 4,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.74, for a total transaction of $330,442.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,255,615.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider James E. Cline sold 13,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $1,051,935.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,422,378.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TREX stock opened at $62.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 2.00. Trex Company Inc has a 12-month low of $50.88 and a 12-month high of $90.74.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The construction company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $140.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.40 million. Trex had a return on equity of 45.17% and a net margin of 19.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Trex Company Inc will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Trex

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

