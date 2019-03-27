Travis Perkins (TVPKF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TVPKF) from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $19.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Travis Perkins plc is engaged in supplying building materials to the UK’s building and construction industry. The company offers building materials that include aggregates, sand, and cement; bricks, blocks, lintels, and damp proofing; drains and foundations; dry lining and plastering products; and insulation, roofing, and sustainable products. It also involves in the sale of timber, building materials, and plumbing and heating products, as well as hiring of tools. Travis also provides clothing and personal protective equipment; decorative products; electrical products; kitchens and bathrooms; and landscaping, plumbing and heating, timber, joinery, sheet material, tools, fixings, and consumable products, as well as involves in property management. Travis Perkins plc is based in Northampton, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Travis Perkins from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday.

Travis Perkins stock opened at $18.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Travis Perkins has a 52-week low of $16.50 and a 52-week high of $18.52. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 0.27.

About Travis Perkins

Travis Perkins plc operates as a builder's merchant and home improvement product retailer in the United Kingdom. The company's General Merchanting division supplies building materials for various types of repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as new residential and commercial constructions.

