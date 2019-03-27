TransUnion (TRU) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.93.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TRU shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of TransUnion in a report on Friday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $87.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 14th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of TransUnion in a report on Thursday, January 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th.

In other news, EVP David E. Wojczynski sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total transaction of $593,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,384 shares in the company, valued at $2,860,740.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Todd M. Cello sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total transaction of $518,480.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,099,084.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 213,041 shares of company stock worth $13,777,553. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRU. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 11,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter.

TRU stock opened at $65.25 on Wednesday. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $52.15 and a 1 year high of $79.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. TransUnion had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 22.59%. The company had revenue of $624.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. TransUnion’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. TransUnion’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

