Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA ADR (TGS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA ADR (NYSE:TGS) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $20.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.24 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Transportadora de Gas del Sur an industry rank of 170 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TGS. Zacks Investment Research cut Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. TheStreet raised Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Santander cut Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th.

NYSE TGS opened at $13.10 on Friday. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a twelve month low of $10.72 and a twelve month high of $21.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.93.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 50,039 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 207,411 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 6,352 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,117 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 7,981 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LP now owns 293,718 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,265,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. 8.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Company Profile

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA provides natural gas transportation and distribution services in Argentina. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Liquids Production and Commercialization, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment transports natural gas through 5,706 miles of pipeline system to distribution companies, power plants, and industrial customers.

