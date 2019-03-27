Traders Sell Sun Life Financial (SLF) on Strength (SLF)

Traders sold shares of Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) on strength during trading hours on Wednesday. $2.37 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $77.75 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $75.38 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, Sun Life Financial had the 4th highest net out-flow for the day. Sun Life Financial traded up $0.35 for the day and closed at $38.13

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Sun Life Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. CIBC lowered Sun Life Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sun Life Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.20.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

The company has a market cap of $22.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.86.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.32. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $8.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sun Life Financial Inc will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.381 dividend. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.53%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bremer Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 41.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Traders Sell Sun Life Financial (SLF) on Strength (SLF)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/27/traders-sell-sun-life-financial-slf-on-strength-slf.html.

About Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate.

Further Reading: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.