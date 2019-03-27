Traders Sell Shares of Prologis (PLD) on Strength After Insider Selling

Investors sold shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) on strength during trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. $17.37 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $58.93 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $41.56 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, Prologis had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Prologis traded up $1.21 for the day and closed at $72.16Specifically, insider Edward S. Nekritz sold 32,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total value of $2,220,331.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,158 shares in the company, valued at $6,227,914.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Edward S. Nekritz sold 16,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.86, for a total transaction of $1,153,999.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,721,773.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 127,126 shares of company stock worth $8,895,929. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PLD. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Prologis in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Prologis and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Prologis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.14.

Get Prologis alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $45.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.02.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Prologis had a net margin of 58.81% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The company had revenue of $679.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Prologis Inc will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 69.97%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Prologis by 17.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,760,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,542,552,000 after acquiring an additional 12,095,509 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in Prologis by 17.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 81,760,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,542,552,000 after acquiring an additional 12,095,509 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Prologis by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,632,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,912,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,676 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in Prologis by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 22,757,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,336,322,000 after acquiring an additional 229,520 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Prologis by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,974,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,172,893,000 after acquiring an additional 329,598 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.54% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Traders Sell Shares of Prologis (PLD) on Strength After Insider Selling” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/27/traders-sell-shares-of-prologis-pld-on-strength-after-insider-selling.html.

Prologis Company Profile (NYSE:PLD)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Read More: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.