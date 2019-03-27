Traders Sell Shares of Gilead Sciences (GILD) on Strength (GILD)

Traders sold shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) on strength during trading on Monday. $56.49 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $114.22 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $57.73 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Gilead Sciences had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Gilead Sciences traded up $0.02 for the day and closed at $63.79

GILD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Maxim Group set a $84.00 target price on Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Raymond James set a $90.00 target price on Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.29.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The company has a market capitalization of $81.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.16.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.03% and a net margin of 24.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 40.98%.

In related news, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,700 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $175,689.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,745,429.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gayle E. Wilson sold 19,068 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total value of $1,279,081.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 143,567 shares in the company, valued at $9,630,474.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 3.8% during the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 6.1% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 3,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 20,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD)

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

