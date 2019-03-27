Traders Sell Shares of Equinix (EQIX) on Strength (EQIX)

Traders sold shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) on strength during trading hours on Wednesday. $34.52 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $58.18 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $23.66 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, Equinix had the 26th highest net out-flow for the day. Equinix traded up $0.41 for the day and closed at $448.08

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on Equinix from $481.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $454.00 to $479.00 in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price (up previously from $475.00) on shares of Equinix in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $484.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $496.36.

Get Equinix alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.90.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($3.10). The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 7.20%. Equinix’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Equinix Inc will post 20.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 27th were paid a $2.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 26th. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.28. This represents a $9.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 47.56%.

In other Equinix news, Director Camp Peter Van sold 1,257 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.93, for a total transaction of $478,829.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,458,522.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 250 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.02, for a total value of $111,255.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,703,536.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,263 shares of company stock valued at $11,593,833 over the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in Equinix during the 4th quarter worth about $917,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Equinix by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 937,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,380,000 after buying an additional 9,024 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Equinix during the 4th quarter worth about $373,709,000. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Equinix during the 4th quarter worth about $349,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in Equinix during the 4th quarter worth about $1,233,000. 99.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/27/traders-sell-shares-of-equinix-eqix-on-strength-eqix.html.

Equinix Company Profile (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

Read More: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.