Traders Sell Shares of CorePoint Lodging (CPLG) on Strength (CPLG)

Investors sold shares of CorePoint Lodging Inc (NYSE:CPLG) on strength during trading hours on Wednesday. $1.57 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $34.77 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $33.20 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, CorePoint Lodging had the 15th highest net out-flow for the day. CorePoint Lodging traded up $0.04 for the day and closed at $10.52

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CPLG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CorePoint Lodging from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CorePoint Lodging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th.

Get CorePoint Lodging alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $624.19 million and a P/E ratio of 5.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. CorePoint Lodging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.83%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in CorePoint Lodging by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in CorePoint Lodging by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 13,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA purchased a new position in CorePoint Lodging during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in CorePoint Lodging during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in CorePoint Lodging by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 60,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares during the period. 97.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/27/traders-sell-shares-of-corepoint-lodging-cplg-on-strength-cplg.html.

About CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG)

CorePoint Lodging Inc, a real estate investment trust company, focuses on midscale and upper-midscale lodging business. As of May 31, 2018, it had a portfolio of 316 hotels and approximately 40,000 rooms across 41 states in the United States. CorePoint Lodging Inc is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

See Also: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for CorePoint Lodging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorePoint Lodging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.