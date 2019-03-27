Traders Purchase Large Volume of UBS Group Put Options (UBS)

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 7,049 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,825% compared to the average volume of 241 put options.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UBS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 5th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. UBS Group presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get UBS Group alerts:

In other UBS Group news, major shareholder Group Ag Ubs sold 25,010 shares of UBS Group stock in a transaction on Friday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $302,370.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dodge & Cox acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,666,752,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in UBS Group by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 45,912 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 16,637 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in UBS Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $184,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in UBS Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,150,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in UBS Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $196,000. Institutional investors own 37.18% of the company’s stock.

UBS Group stock opened at $11.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $45.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.15. UBS Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.60 and a fifty-two week high of $17.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter. UBS Group had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 12.55%. Research analysts expect that UBS Group will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/27/traders-purchase-large-volume-of-ubs-group-put-options-ubs.html.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Wealth Management, Wealth Management Americas, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Wealth Management division offers advisory and financial services to wealthy private clients.

See Also: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.