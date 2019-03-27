Traders Buy UnitedHealth Group (UNH) on Weakness

Traders purchased shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) on weakness during trading on Wednesday. $325.20 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $265.87 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $59.33 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, UnitedHealth Group had the 22nd highest net in-flow for the day. UnitedHealth Group traded down ($1.68) for the day and closed at $241.71

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets set a $310.00 target price on UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. ValuEngine downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Raymond James set a $310.00 target price on UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group to $312.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $297.80.

The company has a market cap of $234.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.08. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $58.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 27.95%.

In other news, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 2,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.39, for a total transaction of $742,432.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,400,921.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.55, for a total value of $3,908,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 193,872 shares in the company, valued at $50,513,349.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,930 shares of company stock worth $8,495,383 in the last 90 days. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $299,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Pinnacle Bank bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. Centric Wealth Management bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $711,000. Finally, Van Leeuwen & Company LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

