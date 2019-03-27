Traders Buy Large Volume of Consolidated Communications Call Options (CNSL)

Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNSL) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 670 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 805% compared to the typical volume of 74 call options.

NASDAQ CNSL opened at $10.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $764.64 million, a P/E ratio of -25.29 and a beta of 1.07. Consolidated Communications has a 52-week low of $8.51 and a 52-week high of $14.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $344.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.90 million. Consolidated Communications had a negative net margin of 3.63% and a negative return on equity of 5.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Consolidated Communications will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.3874 per share. This is a boost from Consolidated Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. Consolidated Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently -369.05%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CNSL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Consolidated Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub raised shares of Consolidated Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Consolidated Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $11.25 in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Consolidated Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 164.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 5,603 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. 71.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Consolidated Communications Company Profile

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various integrated communications services to business and residential customers in the United States. It offers a range of communication services and products that include local and long-distance, high-speed broadband Internet access, video, voice over Internet protocol, private line, custom calling features, security, cloud, data center, managed and IT, and directory publishing services, as well as engages in equipment sales activities.

