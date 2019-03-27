Traders Buy High Volume of W&T Offshore Put Options (WTI)

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 1,461 put options on the company. This is an increase of 936% compared to the typical daily volume of 141 put options.

WTI opened at $6.95 on Wednesday. W&T Offshore has a 52-week low of $3.62 and a 52-week high of $9.88. The company has a market cap of $949.32 million, a PE ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 2.88.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut W&T Offshore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. ValuEngine cut W&T Offshore from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on W&T Offshore in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

In related news, insider Shahid Ghauri purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.01 per share, with a total value of $42,070.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,080. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider David M. Bump sold 10,000 shares of W&T Offshore stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.40, for a total value of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,719 shares in the company, valued at $295,482.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 33.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WTI. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of W&T Offshore during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 15,322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 4,256 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of W&T Offshore during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 3,335 shares during the period. Finally, Cipher Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of W&T Offshore during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 63.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, acquires, explores for, and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interests in approximately 49 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

