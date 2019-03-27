Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Extra Space Storage (EXR)

Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 2,512 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,352% compared to the typical volume of 173 put options.

In other Extra Space Storage news, Director Spencer Kirk sold 45,000 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.12, for a total transaction of $4,190,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 630,029 shares in the company, valued at $58,668,300.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO James Overturf sold 440 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.99, for a total transaction of $40,475.60. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 69,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,389,349.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 127,754 shares of company stock valued at $12,226,912. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 143.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 6,829 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 758,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,694,000 after acquiring an additional 150,179 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $338,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 249.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,139,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,689,000 after acquiring an additional 812,925 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXR opened at $101.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Extra Space Storage has a fifty-two week low of $83.45 and a fifty-two week high of $102.29.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $266.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.39 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 37.36% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Extra Space Storage will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 73.66%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EXR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Raymond James lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $99.27 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.83.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

