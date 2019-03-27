Traders Buy CVS Health (CVS) on Weakness

Investors purchased shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) on weakness during trading hours on Monday. $163.23 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $136.16 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $27.07 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, CVS Health had the 21st highest net in-flow for the day. CVS Health traded down ($1.09) for the day and closed at $54.95

CVS has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on CVS Health to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $92.00 price target on CVS Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.18.

The company has a market capitalization of $71.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.07. CVS Health had a positive return on equity of 17.49% and a negative net margin of 0.31%. The company had revenue of $54.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.25%.

In related news, insider Larry J. Merlo sold 166,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total value of $11,486,046.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 496,577 shares in the company, valued at $34,283,676.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director C David Brown II purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.18 per share, for a total transaction of $531,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,685.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 23,600 shares of company stock worth $1,270,896 and sold 412,039 shares worth $27,326,012. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,954,958 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $6,090,409,000 after acquiring an additional 16,757,941 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in CVS Health by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 84,873,814 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,681,267,000 after buying an additional 1,445,887 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in CVS Health by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 84,873,814 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,681,267,000 after buying an additional 1,445,887 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,263,265 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,572,528,000 after buying an additional 9,194,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in CVS Health by 6,858.5% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,089,377 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 24,728,818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

