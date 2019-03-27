Trade Desk Inc (TTD) Position Boosted by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 533,493 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,525 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $61,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Architects Inc boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 114.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Neuburgh Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 792.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Trade Desk by 139.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. 71.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TTD opened at $186.94 on Wednesday. Trade Desk Inc has a fifty-two week low of $45.77 and a fifty-two week high of $214.70. The company has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 97.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 3.01.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.28. Trade Desk had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The firm had revenue of $160.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.18 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Trade Desk Inc will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on TTD. BidaskClub cut shares of Trade Desk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trade Desk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.22.

In other news, insider Brian John Stempeck sold 33,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.01, for a total value of $5,139,821.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,876,182.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.24, for a total transaction of $98,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,288,208.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 627,917 shares of company stock valued at $120,006,544 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.44% of the company’s stock.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

