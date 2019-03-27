Total Energy Services Inc Acquires 4,700 Shares of Total Energy Services Inc (TOT) Stock

Total Energy Services Inc (TSE:TOT) insider Total Energy Services Inc acquired 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$9.62 per share, with a total value of C$45,227.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 54,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$525,404.88.
Total Energy Services Inc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, March 21st, Total Energy Services Inc acquired 5,000 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$9.70 per share, with a total value of C$48,496.00.
- On Monday, March 18th, Total Energy Services Inc acquired 5,000 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$9.70 per share, with a total value of C$48,499.00.
- On Thursday, March 14th, Total Energy Services Inc acquired 5,000 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$9.71 per share, with a total value of C$48,574.00.
- On Monday, March 11th, Total Energy Services Inc acquired 5,000 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$9.87 per share, with a total value of C$49,329.00.
- On Wednesday, January 2nd, Total Energy Services Inc acquired 3,700 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$9.92 per share, with a total value of C$36,722.13.
- On Monday, December 31st, Total Energy Services Inc acquired 400 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$9.43 per share, with a total value of C$3,772.00.
- On Monday, January 14th, Total Energy Services Inc acquired 1,600 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$10.78 per share, with a total value of C$17,255.04.
- On Friday, January 11th, Total Energy Services Inc acquired 5,000 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$10.84 per share, with a total value of C$54,182.00.
TOT stock opened at C$9.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $437.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85. Total Energy Services Inc has a one year low of C$8.83 and a one year high of C$14.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.02.
About Total Energy Services
Total Energy Services Inc provides diversified energy services. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services; Rentals and Transportation Services; Compression and Process Services; and Well Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers contract drilling services to oil and gas exploration and development companies in the United States and Australia.
