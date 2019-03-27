Torchlight Energy Resources (TRCH) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Torchlight Energy Resources (NASDAQ:TRCH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of oil and natural gas properties primarily in the United States. The Company holds interests in two oil and gas projects: the Marcelina Creek Field Development and the Coulter Field. Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. is headquartered in Houston Texas. “

Separately, Noble Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $1.45 price objective on shares of Torchlight Energy Resources in a research note on Friday, February 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRCH opened at $1.60 on Tuesday. Torchlight Energy Resources has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $1.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Torchlight Energy Resources by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 380,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Torchlight Energy Resources by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,471,296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 26,300 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lifted its stake in shares of Torchlight Energy Resources by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 50,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Torchlight Energy Resources by 193.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 106,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.77% of the company’s stock.

Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and/or development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2017 it had interests in four oil and gas projects, including the Orogrande project in Hudspeth County, Texas; Hazel project in Sterling, Tom Green, and Irion Counties, Texas; Winkler project in Winkler County, Texas; and Hunton wells in partnership with Husky Ventures in Central Oklahoma.

