TORC Oil and Gas Ltd to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (TOG)

TORC Oil and Gas Ltd (TSE:TOG) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 28th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.022 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th.

Shares of TOG remained flat at $C$4.69 during trading hours on Wednesday. 935,246 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 872,547. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.45, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. TORC Oil and Gas has a 52 week low of C$3.97 and a 52 week high of C$8.12. The stock has a market cap of $989.82 million and a PE ratio of 58.63.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TOG shares. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$7.50 target price on shares of TORC Oil and Gas in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of TORC Oil and Gas from C$10.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Haywood Securities lowered their target price on shares of TORC Oil and Gas from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of TORC Oil and Gas from C$11.50 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of TORC Oil and Gas from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. TORC Oil and Gas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$8.72.

TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of petroleum and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company's principal properties are located in the southeast Saskatchewan area. TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

