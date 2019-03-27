Tivity Health Inc (TVTY) Position Reduced by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in shares of Tivity Health Inc (NASDAQ:TVTY) by 37.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,229 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Tivity Health were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tivity Health by 364.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Tivity Health in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Tivity Health in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tivity Health in the fourth quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 143.3% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 3,981 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Bradley S. Karro acquired 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.54 per share, for a total transaction of $47,966.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,471.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sara Finley acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.25 per share, for a total transaction of $34,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TVTY opened at $16.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $701.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.04. Tivity Health Inc has a 1 year low of $16.44 and a 1 year high of $41.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.16. Tivity Health had a return on equity of 30.19% and a net margin of 16.30%. The company had revenue of $153.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.66 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tivity Health Inc will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Tivity Health from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 17th. BidaskClub cut Tivity Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Tivity Health to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target (down previously from $41.00) on shares of Tivity Health in a report on Friday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Tivity Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.25.

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health improvement programs in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement, and group retiree plans; and Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans and employers.

