Titan Mining (TI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.55

Shares of Titan Mining Corp (TSE:TI) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.55 and last traded at C$0.57, with a volume of 49200 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.60.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TI shares. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Titan Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$1.50 to C$1.30 in a research report on Monday, January 14th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Titan Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$2.00 to C$1.25 in a research report on Friday, February 22nd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $64.24 million and a PE ratio of -3.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.35, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.48.

Titan Mining Corporation, a natural resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company explores for zinc ores and base metals. Its principal asset is the Empire State Mine project that is located in Northern New York State, the United States.

