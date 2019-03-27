Titan Machinery (TITN) Releases FY 2020 Earnings Guidance

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) updated its FY 2020 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.75-0.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.96.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Titan Machinery from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Titan Machinery from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. TheStreet upgraded Titan Machinery from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Titan Machinery from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Titan Machinery in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.67.

TITN opened at $19.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $429.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.08 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Titan Machinery has a 1-year low of $11.99 and a 1-year high of $25.09.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Titan Machinery stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,517 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.93% of Titan Machinery worth $2,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

