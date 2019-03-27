TIER REIT (TIER) Sees Strong Trading Volume

TIER REIT Inc (NYSE:TIER) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 3,847,174 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 999% from the previous session’s volume of 350,049 shares.The stock last traded at $27.26 and had previously closed at $25.48.

Several analysts have recently commented on TIER shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of TIER REIT in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. ValuEngine lowered TIER REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised TIER REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered TIER REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.26 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on TIER REIT from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TIER REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.32.

The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 1.05.

TIER REIT (NYSE:TIER) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $55.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.49 million. TIER REIT had a negative return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 2.30%. As a group, research analysts forecast that TIER REIT Inc will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. TIER REIT’s payout ratio is 44.72%.

In other news, insider Schelin Telisa Webb sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total transaction of $58,545.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Scott W. Fordham sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total value of $76,593.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,625 shares of company stock worth $404,502. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ramsey Quantitative Systems purchased a new stake in shares of TIER REIT during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TIER REIT during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TIER REIT during the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TIER REIT by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of TIER REIT during the third quarter worth $218,000. 74.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TIER REIT Company Profile (NYSE:TIER)

TIER REIT, Inc is a publicly traded (NYSE: TIER), self-managed, Dallas-based real estate investment trust focused on owning quality, well-managed commercial office properties in dynamic markets throughout the U.S. Our vision is to be the premier owner and operator of best-in-class office properties in TIER1 submarkets, which are primarily higher density and amenity-rich locations within select, high-growth metropolitan areas that offer a walkable experience to various amenities.

