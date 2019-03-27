TIER REIT (TIER) Price Target Raised to $29.00 at BMO Capital Markets

TIER REIT (NYSE:TIER) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded TIER REIT from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $27.26 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities downgraded TIER REIT from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TIER REIT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded TIER REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.32.

Shares of TIER REIT stock opened at $27.93 on Tuesday. TIER REIT has a one year low of $18.06 and a one year high of $28.44. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 1.05.

TIER REIT (NYSE:TIER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. TIER REIT had a negative return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $55.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.49 million. As a group, analysts forecast that TIER REIT will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. TIER REIT’s payout ratio is presently 44.72%.

In other news, CEO Scott W. Fordham sold 4,375 shares of TIER REIT stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total value of $121,406.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Schelin Telisa Webb sold 1,100 shares of TIER REIT stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $27,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,625 shares of company stock valued at $404,502 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TIER REIT by 3.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,296,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,653,000 after buying an additional 195,055 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in TIER REIT by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,296,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,653,000 after purchasing an additional 195,055 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in TIER REIT by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,213,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,557,000 after purchasing an additional 368,414 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in TIER REIT by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,275,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,728,000 after purchasing an additional 349,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in TIER REIT by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,265,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,102,000 after purchasing an additional 53,293 shares in the last quarter. 74.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TIER REIT Company Profile

TIER REIT, Inc is a publicly traded (NYSE: TIER), self-managed, Dallas-based real estate investment trust focused on owning quality, well-managed commercial office properties in dynamic markets throughout the U.S. Our vision is to be the premier owner and operator of best-in-class office properties in TIER1 submarkets, which are primarily higher density and amenity-rich locations within select, high-growth metropolitan areas that offer a walkable experience to various amenities.

