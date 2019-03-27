TIER REIT Inc (TIER) CEO Scott W. Fordham Sells 4,375 Shares

TIER REIT Inc (NYSE:TIER) CEO Scott W. Fordham sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total transaction of $121,406.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Scott W. Fordham also recently made the following trade(s):

Get TIER REIT alerts:

On Thursday, March 21st, Scott W. Fordham sold 3,750 shares of TIER REIT stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total transaction of $95,775.00.

On Tuesday, February 19th, Scott W. Fordham sold 3,125 shares of TIER REIT stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total transaction of $76,593.75.

NYSE:TIER opened at $27.93 on Wednesday. TIER REIT Inc has a 12 month low of $18.06 and a 12 month high of $28.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 1.05.

TIER REIT (NYSE:TIER) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. TIER REIT had a negative net margin of 2.30% and a negative return on equity of 0.67%. The firm had revenue of $55.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.49 million. As a group, research analysts predict that TIER REIT Inc will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. TIER REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 44.72%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TIER shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TIER REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of TIER REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of TIER REIT in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of TIER REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.26 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of TIER REIT from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.32.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TIER REIT by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 102,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 21,791 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TIER REIT in the 3rd quarter worth about $223,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TIER REIT by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 13,192 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of TIER REIT in the 3rd quarter worth about $284,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in shares of TIER REIT by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,296,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,653,000 after acquiring an additional 195,055 shares in the last quarter. 74.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/27/tier-reit-inc-tier-ceo-scott-w-fordham-sells-4375-shares.html.

TIER REIT Company Profile

TIER REIT, Inc is a publicly traded (NYSE: TIER), self-managed, Dallas-based real estate investment trust focused on owning quality, well-managed commercial office properties in dynamic markets throughout the U.S. Our vision is to be the premier owner and operator of best-in-class office properties in TIER1 submarkets, which are primarily higher density and amenity-rich locations within select, high-growth metropolitan areas that offer a walkable experience to various amenities.

Further Reading: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for TIER REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TIER REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.