Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 56,469 Shares of Raven Industries, Inc. (RAVN)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its holdings in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 269,959 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 56,469 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.75% of Raven Industries worth $9,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RAVN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Raven Industries by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,129,436 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $234,672,000 after purchasing an additional 222,187 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Raven Industries by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,835 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,018,000 after purchasing an additional 84,897 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Raven Industries by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,593,521 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $164,404,000 after purchasing an additional 83,981 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Raven Industries by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,593,521 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $164,404,000 after purchasing an additional 83,981 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Raven Industries by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 165,593 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,992,000 after purchasing an additional 62,548 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

RAVN has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Raven Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Raven Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th.

NASDAQ RAVN traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $37.96. 2,346 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,788. Raven Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $33.00 and a one year high of $49.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68 and a beta of 1.34.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The conglomerate reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.23). Raven Industries had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $88.02 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. Raven Industries’s payout ratio is 35.14%.

About Raven Industries

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geomembrane, construction, and aerospace/defense markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar. The Applied Technology segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services precision agriculture products and information management tools that enable growers to enhance farm yields.

