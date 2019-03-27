Thorney Technologies Ltd (TEK) Insider Alexander Waislitz Buys 110,000 Shares

Thorney Technologies Ltd (ASX:TEK) insider Alexander Waislitz purchased 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.23 ($0.16) per share, for a total transaction of A$25,300.00 ($17,943.26).

Alexander Waislitz also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Thorney Technologies alerts:

On Monday, March 18th, Alexander Waislitz purchased 96,457 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.23 ($0.16) per share, for a total transaction of A$22,185.11 ($15,734.12).

On Thursday, March 14th, Alexander Waislitz purchased 110,000 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.23 ($0.16) per share, for a total transaction of A$24,750.00 ($17,553.19).

On Friday, March 8th, Alexander Waislitz purchased 108,000 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.23 ($0.16) per share, for a total transaction of A$24,840.00 ($17,617.02).

On Tuesday, February 26th, Alexander Waislitz purchased 225,000 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.23 ($0.16) per share, for a total transaction of A$50,625.00 ($35,904.26).

On Wednesday, February 20th, Alexander Waislitz purchased 4,293 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.22 ($0.16) per share, for a total transaction of A$944.46 ($669.83).

On Monday, February 18th, Alexander Waislitz purchased 225,000 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.22 ($0.16) per share, for a total transaction of A$49,500.00 ($35,106.38).

On Thursday, February 14th, Alexander Waislitz purchased 225,000 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.22 ($0.16) per share, for a total transaction of A$49,500.00 ($35,106.38).

ASX:TEK traded up A$0.09 ($0.06) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting A$0.23 ($0.16). 94,000 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $57.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.25. Thorney Technologies Ltd has a 52 week low of A$0.12 ($0.08) and a 52 week high of A$0.58 ($0.41).

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Thorney Technologies Ltd (TEK) Insider Alexander Waislitz Buys 110,000 Shares” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/27/thorney-technologies-ltd-tek-insider-alexander-waislitz-buys-110000-shares.html.

Thorney Technologies Company Profile

Thorney Technologies Ltd invests in technology related companies. The company was formerly known as Australian Renewable Fuels Limited and changed its name to Thorney Technologies Ltd in December 2016. Thorney Technologies Ltd was founded in 2005 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.

See Also: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Thorney Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thorney Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.