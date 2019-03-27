Theta Token (THETA) Price Tops $0.0461 on Exchanges

Theta Token (CURRENCY:THETA) traded down 18.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 27th. Theta Token has a market capitalization of $32.55 million and $2.21 million worth of Theta Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Theta Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0461 or 0.00001345 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coineal, Upbit, IDEX and Huobi. During the last week, Theta Token has traded down 30% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $741.08 or 0.18204780 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00059643 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000212 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002804 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00001340 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

Theta Token Profile

Theta Token (CRYPTO:THETA) is a token. It launched on November 23rd, 2017. Theta Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 706,502,689 tokens. The Reddit community for Theta Token is /r/thetatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Theta Token is www.thetatoken.org . Theta Token’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Theta Token

Theta Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, Coinbit, Gate.io, IDEX, Binance, WazirX, OKEx, DDEX, Hotbit, Coineal, Huobi, Upbit and Fatbtc. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Theta Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

