TheStreet Downgrades American Axle & Manufact. (AXL) to C

American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

AXL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Axle & Manufact. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Axle & Manufact. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of American Axle & Manufact. in a research note on Monday, December 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of American Axle & Manufact. in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufact. from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Axle & Manufact. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.13.

NYSE:AXL opened at $13.74 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 4.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.69. American Axle & Manufact. has a 1-year low of $10.13 and a 1-year high of $19.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. American Axle & Manufact. had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a positive return on equity of 22.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that American Axle & Manufact. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tolga I. Oal sold 14,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.47, for a total transaction of $215,255.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,409,812.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Alberto L. Satine sold 15,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $251,802.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,285. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXL. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufact. in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufact. in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 535.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,458 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,756 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 119.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,002 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufact. in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

About American Axle & Manufact.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, validates, and manufactures driveline, metal forming, powertrain, and casting products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, Europe, and internationally. The company's Driveline segment offers axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, transfer cases, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

