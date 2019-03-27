The Coca-Cola Co (KO) Stake Raised by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,035 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 0.9% during the third quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 22,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 13,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc. boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 10,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 7,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on KO shares. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, December 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Bank of America set a $55.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.60.

Shares of KO opened at $46.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $198.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.51. The Coca-Cola Co has a 12-month low of $41.45 and a 12-month high of $50.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 43.91%. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

In related news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 10,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $485,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 92,645 shares in the company, valued at $4,493,282.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Beatriz R. Perez sold 21,742 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total value of $1,060,139.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,517,370.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantbased beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

