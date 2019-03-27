TFI International Inc (TFII) Raises Dividend to $0.24 Per Share

TFI International Inc (TSE:TFII) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 28th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This is a positive change from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

TFII stock traded up C$0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$39.81. The company had a trading volume of 281,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,616. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.26, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.36. TFI International has a 12 month low of C$32.06 and a 12 month high of C$49.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TFII shares. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of TFI International from C$55.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Monday, January 14th. National Bank Financial cut shares of TFI International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$50.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of TFI International from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of TFI International from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of TFI International from C$57.00 to C$52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$48.64.

In related news, Director Alain Bédard sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.24, for a total transaction of C$3,621,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,056,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$163,240,320.32.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

