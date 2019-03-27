TFI International Inc. (TFI) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.88 Per Share

TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFI) – Equities researchers at Desjardins issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for TFI International in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 25th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.88 for the year. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, National Bank Financial cut TFI International from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform under weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 17th.

TFI International (TSE:TFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported C$0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.83 by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.28 billion.

