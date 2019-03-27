Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (TEVA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) will post $0.59 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.50. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries reported earnings per share of $0.94 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will report full year earnings of $2.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.60. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $3.01. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.53. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 18.57% and a negative net margin of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

TEVA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.12 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Raymond James upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.33.

NYSE:TEVA traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.00. 10,205,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,180,434. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 12 month low of $14.59 and a 12 month high of $25.96. The company has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, insider Deborah A. Griffin sold 4,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total value of $69,326.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,644.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Hafrun Fridriksdottir sold 1,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total value of $25,795.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,463.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,334 shares of company stock valued at $309,253 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TEVA. Bruderman Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2,175.0% during the 4th quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 420.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 4,476 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

