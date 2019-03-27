Tennessee Valley Authority Debenture Series A to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (TVE)

Tennessee Valley Authority Debenture Series A (NYSE:TVE) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th.

Tennessee Valley Authority Debenture Series A has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.8% annually over the last three years.

Shares of TVE traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.60. 15,960 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,232. Tennessee Valley Authority Debenture Series A has a twelve month low of $23.22 and a twelve month high of $26.35.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “average” rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of Tennessee Valley Authority Debenture Series A in a research note on Monday, January 7th.

