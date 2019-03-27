Tecogen (TGEN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Tecogen (NASDAQ:TGEN) is scheduled to release its Q4 earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 28th. Analysts expect Tecogen to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter.

Shares of TGEN opened at $3.84 on Wednesday. Tecogen has a fifty-two week low of $2.79 and a fifty-two week high of $4.20.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Tecogen in a report on Monday, January 14th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tecogen stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Tecogen Inc. (NASDAQ:TGEN) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 54,549 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.22% of Tecogen worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 12.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tecogen Company Profile

Tecogen Inc designs, manufactures, and sells industrial and commercial cogeneration systems that produce combinations of electricity, hot water, and air conditioning in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Products and Services and Energy Production. The company offers InVerde e+, a cogeneration product that provides electricity and hot water; TECOGEN cogeneration systems for producing hot water; TECOCHILL air-conditioning and refrigeration chillers; and water heaters under the Ilios brand name, as well as emissions control technology under Ultera brand name.

