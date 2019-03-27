Tecnoglass Inc (TGLS) Expected to Post Q1 2019 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Tecnoglass Inc (NASDAQ:TGLS) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tecnoglass in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, March 22nd. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel anticipates that the company will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Tecnoglass’ Q2 2019 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $97.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.14 million. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 22.76%.

TGLS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Tecnoglass from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

TGLS opened at $7.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $267.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.32. Tecnoglass has a 1 year low of $6.95 and a 1 year high of $10.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 30th. Tecnoglass’s payout ratio is 65.88%.

In other news, Director Martha L. Byorum sold 5,994 shares of Tecnoglass stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.46, for a total transaction of $50,709.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 79,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,803.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Tecnoglass by 117.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 95,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 51,671 shares during the period. Crestline Management LP bought a new stake in Tecnoglass in the 3rd quarter valued at about $553,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Tecnoglass by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 89,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Tecnoglass by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 139,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 20,882 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Tecnoglass by 8,803.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 53,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.27% of the company’s stock.

About Tecnoglass

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the global commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. It offers soft coat, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass.

