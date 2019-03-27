TCF Financial Co. (TCF) Shares Bought by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 176,066 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,777 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.11% of TCF Financial worth $3,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in TCF Financial by 107,133.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares during the last quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC purchased a new stake in TCF Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in TCF Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $146,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its holdings in TCF Financial by 136.8% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 9,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in TCF Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on TCF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TCF Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of TCF Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of TCF Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Sandler O’Neill downgraded shares of TCF Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of TCF Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.87 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TCF Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.38.

Shares of TCF Financial stock opened at $20.10 on Wednesday. TCF Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $18.17 and a 12-month high of $27.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. TCF Financial had a net margin of 18.87% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $377.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that TCF Financial Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th. TCF Financial’s payout ratio is 31.58%.

About TCF Financial

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and individual retirement accounts.

