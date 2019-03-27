Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (TRHC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $59.24 Million

Analysts forecast that Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) will announce $59.24 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $57.50 million to $61.50 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare reported sales of $43.94 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will report full year sales of $284.89 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $283.10 million to $286.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $350.21 million, with estimates ranging from $332.80 million to $362.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Tabula Rasa HealthCare.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $57.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.70 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a positive return on equity of 7.76% and a negative net margin of 23.14%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TRHC shares. BidaskClub raised Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Benchmark started coverage on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, First Analysis raised Tabula Rasa HealthCare from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.33 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.48.

Shares of NASDAQ TRHC opened at $59.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.68 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a twelve month low of $35.50 and a twelve month high of $91.16.

In other Tabula Rasa HealthCare news, insider Andrea Carolan Speers sold 1,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.08, for a total transaction of $59,357.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total value of $517,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 54,057 shares of company stock worth $3,175,138. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRHC. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 1,600.0% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 4th quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. It offers medication risk management, pharmacy cost management, and medicare risk adjustment services. The company offers its technology-enabled products and services to prescribers, pharmacists, and healthcare organizations for medication risk management and risk adjustment.

