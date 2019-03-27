T. Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW) Shares Bought by National Pension Service

National Pension Service lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 280,541 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 18,230 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $27,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 5,160.7% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,804,712 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 5,694,370 shares during the last quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter worth $42,742,000. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 21,212,245 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,315,952,000 after purchasing an additional 457,683 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,212,245 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,315,952,000 after purchasing an additional 457,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,217,396 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $112,390,000 after purchasing an additional 360,159 shares during the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

TROW stock opened at $99.89 on Wednesday. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a twelve month low of $84.59 and a twelve month high of $127.43. The firm has a market cap of $23.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.04.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.25). T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 33.95% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 42.52%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective (up previously from $102.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $107.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. T. Rowe Price Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.73.

In other news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 104,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.94, for a total value of $10,126,837.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 401,164 shares in the company, valued at $38,888,838.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP W. Sharps Robert sold 2,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $263,610.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 448,651 shares in the company, valued at $45,192,615.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,082 shares of company stock worth $11,361,948 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/27/t-rowe-price-group-inc-trow-shares-bought-by-national-pension-service.html.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Article: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.