SYSCO Co. (SYY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Analysts expect SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) to post $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SYSCO’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.72. SYSCO reported earnings per share of $0.67 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that SYSCO will report full year earnings of $3.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.34 to $3.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $3.81. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for SYSCO.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. SYSCO had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 71.45%. The company had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. SYSCO’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SYSCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Loop Capital set a $75.00 price target on shares of SYSCO and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of SYSCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of SYSCO in a research note on Friday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

SYY stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.64. 2,266,581 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,266,256. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. SYSCO has a 52 week low of $58.12 and a 52 week high of $75.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. SYSCO’s payout ratio is 49.68%.

In other news, EVP Robert S. Charlton sold 22,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total value of $1,469,391.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,045,911.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 707,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total transaction of $46,874,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 789,477 shares of company stock valued at $52,157,382. Company insiders own 7.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SYSCO by 3.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,599,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,047,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549,255 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in SYSCO by 3.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 41,599,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,047,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549,255 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in SYSCO by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,625,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,106,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,847 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in SYSCO by 18,997.7% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,960,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 9,908,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in SYSCO by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 8,359,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

SYSCO Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

