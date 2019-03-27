Synchrony Financial (SYF) Shares Bought by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 163.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,032,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,881,871 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $71,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SYF. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the third quarter valued at $597,000. AXA increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 4.4% in the third quarter. AXA now owns 147,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,586,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 5.0% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 142,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,431,000 after purchasing an additional 6,772 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 2.4% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 297,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,250,000 after purchasing an additional 6,839 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 21.1% in the third quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 98,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 17,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

SYF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 8th. CIBC upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Bank of America upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Stephens restated a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Sunday, January 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.64.

Shares of SYF opened at $31.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $22.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.29. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $21.77 and a 12 month high of $36.32.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 19.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Henry F. Greig sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $1,650,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David P. Melito sold 3,934 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $118,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,342 shares of company stock worth $1,966,668 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

