Switch (SWCH) Earning Somewhat Negative Media Coverage, Study Finds

Media stories about Switch (NYSE:SWCH) have trended somewhat negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Switch earned a news sentiment score of -1.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the company an news buzz score of 1 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the news articles that may have impacted Switch’s ranking:

Get Switch alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SWCH shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 price target on shares of Switch in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Switch in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Switch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Switch in a research report on Sunday, December 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.73.

Shares of SWCH opened at $10.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 114.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Switch has a 1-year low of $6.39 and a 1-year high of $16.23.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $103.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.36 million. Switch had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 0.56%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Switch will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.0294 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. This is a positive change from Switch’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Switch’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

In other news, Director Donald D. Snyder sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total transaction of $3,126,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Switch (SWCH) Earning Somewhat Negative Media Coverage, Study Finds” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/27/switch-swch-earning-somewhat-negative-media-coverage-study-finds.html.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services to technology and digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers that conduct critical business on the Internet. The company develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia.

See Also: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Switch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Switch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.