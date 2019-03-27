Susan Lloyd-Hurwitz Sells 321,294 Shares of Mirvac Group (MGR) Stock

Mirvac Group (ASX:MGR) insider Susan Lloyd-Hurwitz sold 321,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of A$2.73 ($1.93), for a total transaction of A$875,847.44 ($621,168.40).

Shares of ASX MGR traded down A$0.03 ($0.02) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting A$2.76 ($1.96). 15,761,945 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,280,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.61. The firm has a market cap of $10.10 billion and a PE ratio of 8.02. Mirvac Group has a 12 month low of A$2.09 ($1.48) and a 12 month high of A$2.75 ($1.95).

About Mirvac Group

Mirvac is a leading, diversified Australian property group, with an integrated development and asset management capability. We have 45 years of experience in the property industry and an unmatched reputation for delivering superior products and services across our businesses. Principally located in Australia's four key cities of Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane and Perth, Mirvac owns and manages assets across the office, retail and industrial sectors, with over $17 billion of assets currently under management.

