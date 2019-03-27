Surevest Inc. Invests $419,000 in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (IWR) Stock

Surevest Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 344.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,314,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,292,127,000 after acquiring an additional 38,208,783 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 295.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,945,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,597,000 after acquiring an additional 14,150,741 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 338.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,027,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,178,000 after acquiring an additional 4,651,977 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1,219.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,784,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,573,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 303.2% during the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 2,932,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204,745 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWR traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,970,009. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $43.64 and a 1 year high of $56.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $0.1848 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

