Surevest Inc. Buys Shares of 7,081 iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (IYG)

Surevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IYG. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 837,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,005,000 after purchasing an additional 43,863 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 766,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,092,000 after buying an additional 42,106 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 533,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,140,000 after buying an additional 42,453 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 284,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,891,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $23,720,000.

IYG traded down $0.40 on Wednesday, hitting $123.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,902. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 12-month low of $104.43 and a 12-month high of $140.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $0.5649 dividend. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th.

About iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

