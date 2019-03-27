Surevest Inc. Buys Shares of 142,167 SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW)

Surevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 142,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,760,000. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for about 3.0% of Surevest Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Surevest Inc. owned about 0.10% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 118.5% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 5,033 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,363,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 480,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,797,000 after buying an additional 28,555 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 11,142.7% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 25,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 25,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,279,000.

Shares of SPDW stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.12. 2,751 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,582,870. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $25.54 and a 1 year high of $32.45.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

