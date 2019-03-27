Suntrust Banks Inc. Sells 158 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (STZ)

Suntrust Banks Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. Suntrust Banks Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in STZ. Truewealth LLC boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 467.9% during the 4th quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Ledyard National Bank acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 73.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Barry A. Fromberg sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.72, for a total transaction of $262,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,240 shares in the company, valued at $3,186,892.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry A. Fromberg sold 810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.05, for a total transaction of $140,170.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,556,177.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

STZ stock traded down $1.40 on Wednesday, hitting $170.31. 287,289 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,594,270. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.37 and a 1-year high of $236.62. The firm has a market cap of $32.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 9th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.33. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 35.27% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 11th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.94%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on STZ. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $233.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, January 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $227.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.52.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company sells wine across various categories, including table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Obregon Brewery, and Ballast Point brands.

